Episode #34

Lane Hornung

CEO and Co-Founder

zavvie

Overview

An innovator with deep roots in the real estate industry, Lane Hornung joins the latest episode of the RealEdge podcast. During this discussion, Hornung answers pressing questions about zavvie’s digital financing platform. Hornung explains the inside workings of the platform, how it can improve residential real estate transactions for all parties involved, and how it can help agents become, in his words, “the modern agent.”

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

1:09 – How zavvie serves the real estate industry

2:16 – How zavvie is positioned to help agents complete transactions

4:13 – The shifting ways in which agents oversee transactions

7:06 – How to create opportunities from needs

10:22 – Working with mortgage companies and new-home developers

15:00 – How zavvie can streamline the process for homebuyers and sellers

16:24 – Is capital pulling back or pushing forward?

17:22 – What is a homeownership accelerator?

19:08 – Hornung's real estate marketplace forecasts

22:22 – What data reveals about the marketplace

23:55 – Why cash offers should be taken seriously

About Lane Hornung

As befitting an entrepreneur, Lane Hornung’s career is a varied one. After graduating from Stanford University with a BA in Industrial Engineering in 1988, he served as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marines for seven years. He then served as a partner at Greendeck Capital from 1995-1996, but got his first taste of real estate as vice president of business development and marketing at ZipRealty from 1999-2002. His experiences with technology and venture capital have shaped his approach to real estate since the beginning. After seven years as a broker at RE/MAX Alliance’s Boulder, Colorado office (from 2002-2009), he founded 8z Real Estate in 2010 then zavvie in 2017. Both firms utilize data and digital platforms to keep agents successful and their clients happy.

Links and Resources