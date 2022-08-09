In this ever-changing real estate landscape, it is vital for agents and brokers alike to look ahead for the success of their business. “Futurists” in real estate are a special type, always ready to learn and adapt to the newest resources and strategies for success and growth.

For the sixth year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates the “forward-thinkers” in the industry through the Real Estate Newsmakers recognition program in our “Futurists” category.

In this category, we feature those who are working to change the conversation focused on growth, stability, adaptability and technology, the keys to surviving in an ever-changing real estate landscape to achieve new successes, profits and support.

Take a look back at some of our 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers – Futurists:

Vanessa Bergmark

CEO | Red Oak Realty

Bergmark is considered a leading mind in real estate who embodies the highest standards of ethics and innovation. Thanks to her dedication to the environment, she was able to announce that Red Oak Realty would become the first real estate brokerage in the Bay Area to be both green-certified and carbon-neutral, and encouraged other brokerages to take similar steps.

Markus Canter and Cristie St. James

REALTORS® Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Both Canter and St. James embraced the changes that came with the unprecedented pandemic, championing the future opportunities to come from this digital age. In 2021, the duo used the technology and social media to create avant-garde marketing strategies, keeping them at the forefront of the industry.

Chris Cox

Chief Digital and Technology Officer | kwx

With a passion for leading digital transformation and technical innovation, Cox increased the monthly active user count for Command, kwx’s smart CRM-plus solution by 23.9% in 2021. By developing experiences guided by human-centered design, he has built a firm foundation for ongoing innovation.

Amy Corr

Executive Vice President of Culture & Agent Development

In 2021, Corr launched a comprehensive program “The Road to Rolex” dedicated to helping agents grow their businesses by more than $10 million in one year through goal setting, impactful habits and mindset. In just nine months, 20% of the agents in her program achieved a milestone towards their overall goal.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker? If the answer is yes, click here to nominate a real estate professional today! To see the full list of 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.