When a company has great leadership, success is inevitable. But what does it really mean to be a great leader in this industry? From providing the top resources and support to agents and clients, to sharing and implementing new ideas and strategies to positively impact the entire industry, real estate leaders who go the extra mile for their colleagues, businesses and communities deserve recognition.

For the sixth year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates the “iconic leaders” in the industry through the Real Estate Newsmakers recognition program in our “Luminaries” category.

In this category, we shine a light on the founders, presidents, CEOs and other executives who have dedicated their lives and careers to the betterment of their companies, employees, agents and the industry to reach new and greater levels of success.

Take a look back at some of our 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers – Luminaries:

Paul Boomsma

President/CEO | Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

In response to the global pandemic in 2021, Boomsma was instrumental in creating unique solutions for both his colleagues and communities. Providing a steady hand and leadership for over 550 real estate firms around the world, he facilitated information sharing and safety-oriented strategies to allow success at every level, even in unprecedented times.

Leslie Rouda Smith

President | National Association of REALTORS®

Taking the helm supported by a majority-female leadership team, Rouda Smith has led efforts to combat discrimination, cement advocacy and foster technological innovation—all inititatives that have proven incredibly urgent in today’s environment. She relies on what she calls the “three S’s” of safety, strength and sustainability to guide REALTORS® toward an even more equitable future.

Imran Poladi

Vice President | NextHome, Inc.

Throughout 2021, steady leadership was Poladi’s goal for the thousands of REALTORS who entrusted him. He helped agents and staff both serve their communities and better themselves during the uncertainty of the pandemic, encouraging NextHome professionals to be resources for their clients and leads, and to dedicate time to training and education.

Tami Bonnell

Co-Chairman | EXIT Realty Corp. International

After being named co-chairman in 2021, the company has grown in every sector, from bringing in and mentoring new agents, merging and acquiring companies and adding more than 50 offices in a six month span. Bonnell is known for her passion to invest in people, being recognized as one of the 200 most powerful and influential people, and among the top 10 women leaders, in the industry.

