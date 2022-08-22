Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has announced it has reported growth milestones in the second quarter of 2022 by extending company agreements that account for more than $869 million in sales volume. In the first half of the year, the Coldwell Banker brand assisted several existing Coldwell Banker franchisees in finding successors to transition their business, thus retaining approximately $965 million in brand sales volume, according to a release.

Coldwell Banker welcomed the following four new affiliated companies to the Gen Blue network in Q2 2022: Coldwell Banker Platinum One, Latham, Maryland.; Coldwell Banker Commercial Seaboard McMillan, Florence, South Carolina; Coldwell Banker Commercial Grass Roots Realty, Grass Valley, California; and Coldwell Banker Commercial Griffith & Blair, Topeka, Kansas.

Additionally, since its launch in 2020, Coldwell Banker has welcomed 27 companies to the brand through its Inclusive Ownership (IO) program, a program created to help increase representation of people of color, women, LGBTQ+ and veteran entrepreneurs in the real estate industry, the company noted. Coldwell Banker affiliated companies that have joined through the IO program and have been affiliated for at least one year have seen a 244% increase in agent growth and an exponential increase in sales volume growth.

“I am so proud of the immense effort and drive our Coldwell Banker network continues to demonstrate each quarter,” said Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “It is because of the countless leaders within our network that Coldwell Banker remains a top globally recognized brand within the industry. We pride ourselves in the extensive offerings we provide to our affiliated companies through innovative products and technology, networking events, training and education and the most recognized advertising in the industry. For this, we’re happy to see that our affiliates continue to see us as a valuable partner in their business.”

For more information, visit www.coldwellbanker.com/franchising.