Anywhere Real Estate Inc. had another strong showing on the AREAA A-List, the Asian Real Estate Association of America’s annual list of top producing agents, the company announced. Anywhere-affiliated agents made up 24% of the list, including agents from Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran, and Sotheby’s International Realty®. The list honors 166 individual real estate agents and teams, in addition to 38 outstanding loan officers, for outstanding transaction volume production in 2021, the company stated.

“The representation of Anywhere agents and teams on the AREAA A-List continues to amaze me each year, and I am so proud of those included for their outstanding achievements,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and chief executive officer, Anywhere Brands. “Anywhere has been a longtime partner of AREAA, and we are honored to work with them to empower diverse real estate professionals and improve home ownership opportunities within Asian American communities.”

69 Anywhere-affiliated agents are included on the list, spanning the company’s affiliated brands. 28% of the top producing agents, both by individual sales and by individual volume, are affiliated with Anywhere, with Coldwell Banker accounting for 24 honorees for individual volume Coldwell Banker, CENTURY 21, Better Homes and Gardens, Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty all increased their showing on the list from 2021.

Collectively, the group of real estate professionals generated more than $12.65 billion in sales volume and 19,815 transaction sides in 2021. The list of loan officers was generated through self-submissions directly to AREAA.

For more information, visit https://www.anywhere.re/.