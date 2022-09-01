Joey and Cindy Galofaro, broker owners of Latter & Blum Classic Homes & Properties in Hammond, Louisiana, have announced the opening of their new brokerage CENTURY 21 Classic.

The Galofaro’s chose to partner with Century 21 Real Estate to create a one-stop shop for homebuyers, homesellers and investors throughout Louisiana, a release stated. Expanding upon the brokerage’s growth strategy, the Galofaro’s and their team of 52 sales professionals will begin leveraging the CENTURY 21® brand’s resources, from their in-house productivity platform, marketing tools and agent coaching, the company said.

“The market is a bit frenzied right now and can be very frustrating for buyers and sellers, so those with a real estate need who partner with us will receive an extraordinary experience that is personalized for them and their current situation,” said Joey Galofaro.

Cindy Galofaro added, “The mission of the CENTURY 21 brand ladders up to our own commitment to quality service and ensures that the people and families we partner with get to the best outcomes in real estate possible.”

The Galofaro’s business is a family affair; their son Matt holds a CCIM designation and serves as a multi-million-dollar producer on RV parks and income-producing properties.

“This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities in the greater Hammond area,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Joey and Cindy are driven leaders who dream big and move fast, and their team of sales agents always go the extra mile on behalf of their clients and the community.”

