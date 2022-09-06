RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange kicks off today at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. beginning at 12 noon with a VIP pre-event lunch and exclusive sessions. The General Session begins at 3 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. If you are in the area and would like to purchase a ticket, click here. The event is taking place today through Thursday, Sept. 8.

With more than 25 presentations and panel discussions featuring over 120 industry leaders sharing their perspectives and insights on how to stay competitive and profitable in uncertain times, RISMedia’s 34th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss event for residential real estate.

In conjunction with the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 7.

The CEO VIP Attendee ticket includes all pre-event and general sessions, networking receptions, breakfasts, lunches and RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.

Click here to view the agenda.