While it is wise to understand the market and plan accordingly, I think it is more important than ever to ensure that you are not operating from a fear-based, scarcity mindset.

To avoid this, it is imperative to surround yourself with positive, successful people who will energize and encourage you to power through any market.

Here are three ways to make this happen:

Conferences: There is nothing like attending a conference, alongside thousands of other real estate agents and professionals, to level up your business. Whether listening to inspirational keynote speakers, networking with a community of real estate agents, walking through an expo hall or contributing to an interactive breakout session, people who attend conferences leave with a new energy and mindset.

As Jeremiah Oswald, an eXp Realty agent in Charleston, South Carolina says of EXPCON, our annual conference that is Oct. 11-14 this year, “the rich relationships cultivated in these face-to-face networking opportunities are life-changing.”

Classes: A new market requires a new playbook. You can’t just rely on what worked in the past. If you aren’t constantly learning and adapting, you could be left behind.

Join organizations such as the National Association of Realtors or local industry groups and sign up for professional development programs. Take classes on LinkedIn, listen to educational podcasts, find a real estate mentorship program and consider earning additional real estate certifications. I believe that now is actually the best time to invest in your future. That’s why I’ve spent the last few months leading eXp University’s Level Up program, which has already provided thousands of real estate agents across the entire industry with free training.

Community: While you need to stay focused on your business, don’t become too reclusive. Go out into the community and serve others. Not only does this improve others’ lives, it also creates connections and gives you a new, clearer perspective.

What issues do you care about? Find a local nonprofit organization that is making a difference and see how you can help. Dedicate one day each year for you and your employees to volunteer. For me and the rest of the eXp family, that is Oct. 6, when our company began 13 years ago.

If you implement these recommendations, I believe that you will be empowered to create your future, regardless of what is going on in the market. Tune out the naysayers and surround yourself with people who will encourage you to be your best and success is sure to follow.

