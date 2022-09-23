The National Association of REALTORS® has announced a partnership with the National Forest Foundation. The partners plan to plant 1.575 million trees across the United States by 2025, one tree for each REALTOR®. The initiative was spearheaded by NAR’s 2022 President Leslie Rouda Smith.

“As part of our association’s comprehensive sustainability and resilience plan, NAR is leading by example, like we always do,” said Rouda Smith. “We’re helping to foster more vibrant communities by increasing the number of trees around us, delivering cleaner air, enhancing stormwater mitigation and encouraging biodiversity in ecosystems. We are thrilled to partner with the National Forest Foundation as part of our ongoing efforts to support the millions of consumers and communities that we, as REALTORS®, serve every day.”

Planting 1.575 million trees will reduce 750,000 metric tons of carbon in the atmosphere. This is equivalent to 145,931 homes’ electricity use for one year or the annual operation of over 160,000 gas-powered passenger vehicles, according to EPA calculations.

Determinations on when and where trees will be planted will be made based on repopulation needs in areas affected by events like wildfires, drought or deforestation. NFF only plants native, ecologically appropriate trees and targets support to areas that need the most help, a release stated.

“We are excited to partner with NAR to expand our tree planting efforts,” said Mary Mitsos, president and CEO of the NFF. “The future of our national forests depends on partnerships like this one to sustain natural ecosystems, foster resilient forests and promote healthy communities. We’re grateful to NAR for engaging with us on this critical initiative and look forward to what we can accomplish by 2025.”

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.