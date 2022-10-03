United® Real Estate has announced that a Jacksonville, Florida-based brokerage has joined United’s national network in a merger. The firm (formerly affiliated with a different national brokerage) will operate as United Real Estate Gallery moving forward and retain all leadership, the company stated.

The partnership brings together the seventh largest national real estate brokerage operation in the U.S. and a prominent brokerage celebrating 15 years in business. United Real Estate Gallery is currently a top 10 market share leader with 400 agents and eight locations throughout Northeast Florida, a release noted.

“We wanted to grow faster and provide resources for our agents to compete in any market. After an extensive period of due diligence considering many paths forward, we determined United is THE forward-thinking partner who will help us achieve our goals. They are high-energy, quick-moving and sharp. They recognize our team’s talent, have the resources required to make the investments in our business to drive agent outcomes and are eager to help,” stated United Real Estate Gallery Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Rivera. “Our industry is changing, and United has the solution to allow agents to keep more earnings, gain more control over their expenses and compete more effectively in any market.”

United’s fifth merger of 2022 is a catalyst for its expansion throughout Florida and the U.S. The global network now includes more than 21,000 agents and 630 offices, the company stated. United® Real Estate Group is a six-time Inc. 5000 company, among the top 0.01% of America’s private companies. It is nationally recognized for its influential leaders, growth and technology innovation.

In the new release of its proprietary cloud-based Agent Productivity Platform – Bullseye™ this year, United gained the ability to deploy its entire suite of agent tools, technology, resources and training to companies merging or affiliating with its national network instantly, the company said.

“The entire United team has worked diligently for over a decade to build a program that now attracts top operators like Ray, Sonny, Nanci and their team of professional agents as they look to build on their past successes and capture future opportunities. Being selected as their ‘go forward’ partner is humbling, especially after we discovered how many options they considered when evaluating potential partners and paths,” stated United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer, Dan Duffy. “We are super excited and energized about our collective opportunity and are really enjoying working with the Gallery Team.”

“Raymond, Sonny and Nanci have built a great company, and we are so pleased to be chosen to help their firm reach new heights. The additional brokerage, agent and consumer-facing services, to which they now have access, amplify their value proposition tremendously and create a net financial gain for their 400 agents,” stated United Real Estate President, Rick Haase. “Best of all, this leadership team will continue to drive all local decisions and influence our company at a national level. We will learn as much from them as they will from us, and that’s essential to our strategy for smart growth.”

The alliance complements United’s existing offices in Jacksonville, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Orlando, and follows mergers with Pearson Smith Realty, Platinum Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Texas United Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty, Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale and others yet to be announced.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com.