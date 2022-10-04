As we start the last quarter of the year it is so important to keep the agents on your team in the game. The last quarter is the second-best quarter typically because it is the last 12 weeks of the year. Goals are within reach. Bonuses, commission increases and other contests, achievement levels and incentives are within sight and its go time.

Keeping your team engaged right now will bring about more appointments, more listings, more sales and ultimately more income within the next 90 days and most importantly creating a profit in the first month of the year.

As the team leader you can make a huge impact on your agent’s year end results by following these proven sales leadership strategies to get optimum results quickly:

Call expireds. They are back. These listing leads are the most qualified, free leads and they want to sell their home. Show your agents how to create value with these potential sellers and get two sales from each expired. They need your help and with the right strategy your team can generate multiple new listings and sales each month. Go back 10-12 or even 18 months to the expireds and help them sell their homes. Have a contest or set up an expireds team of agents that work this lead source every week. You, and your agents will love the results. Not to mention the other sales that will be made from those listings.

These listing leads are the most qualified, free leads and they want to sell their home. Show your agents how to create value with these potential sellers and get two sales from each expired. They need your help and with the right strategy your team can generate multiple new listings and sales each month. Go back 10-12 or even 18 months to the expireds and help them sell their homes. Have a contest or set up an expireds team of agents that work this lead source every week. You, and your agents will love the results. Not to mention the other sales that will be made from those listings. Hold a daily huddle/call hours. Getting your agents to make the time to make their follow up calls is a huge successful win. Schedule the time daily for them to have it on their schedules. Consistency is the key and having your agents realize this is the most important activity they do every week. Have the goal to be that they focus on making listing appointments and generating referrals from these calls.

Getting your agents to make the time to make their follow up calls is a huge successful win. Schedule the time daily for them to have it on their schedules. Consistency is the key and having your agents realize this is the most important activity they do every week. Have the goal to be that they focus on making listing appointments and generating referrals from these calls. Set monthly goals for listings and sales. Help your team reach and exceed their goals by setting up one on one meetings with them every week. Discuss their goals and their action plans that they will implement for success. Get their commitments. Get them on a weekly action plan to get the results they want. Review their GoldMine Pipeline™ with them and help them convert the tough leads into appointments.

Help your team reach and exceed their goals by setting up one on one meetings with them every week. Discuss their goals and their action plans that they will implement for success. Get their commitments. Get them on a weekly action plan to get the results they want. Review their GoldMine Pipeline™ with them and help them convert the tough leads into appointments. Create a flywheel with a leader board of team results. The leader board tracking system creates a great method of holding your agents accountable while also recognizing and rewarding them. This builds momentum and gets your team focused on not only their personal calls but also the team’s goals for the monthly listings and sales. This builds an amazing energy and flywheel that will elevate everyone’s performance on your team.

Stay focused on closing 2022. Keep your agents focused on the next three months of business opportunities that they can create and while it is the start of business planning for next year, let’s keep them focused on closing out 2022 as well. Most agents drop off during the last quarter. Not your team. They are going to be the agents that are listing and selling during the last quarter setting them up for a profitable first quarter of 2023.

Remind your agents that their most important activity is generating new business, period and filling their pipeline of future business to ensure they have listings and sales in the coming months. This is more important than servicing calls on current pending closings. Those calls are important of course, however the most important activity that your agents on your team need to focus on is having a winning mindset of success, fill their calendar with appointments and continue to have and act on a results driven, on purpose plan for achieving success.

Download and review my Agent Podcast, “YouROCK! a Real Estate Sales Podcast with Sherri Johnson” at www.sherrijohnson.com/yourock with over 200 episodes including action packed strategies for helping your team make another $100k in the next few months. Also, download Sherri’s Exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to get your agents closing more leads into listings, sales and ultimately income. This system can double their production, fast! Go to www.goldminepipeline.com for my Free eBook and the Worksheet. These are just a few of Johnson’s proven and exclusive leadership and development strategies that produce amazing results quickly.

For more information about Johnson’s exclusive turnkey, broker, manager, and team solutions to dramatically grow your revenue, contact Sherri Johnson at www.sherrijohnson.com/onetoone for coaching plans.

With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker, and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume. Sherri Johnson offers her exclusive and proven methods through custom, one to one coaching and tailored consulting services. Sherri is a highly sought-after keynote speaker delivering high energy and real solutions audiences love. Sherri has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. She is the author of the Sherri Johnson Academy, an on-demand learning platform as well as the 90-Boot Camp. Sherri is a preferred coach, consultant and speaker for top 10 international brands and brokerages and can dramatically increase your company’s revenue and profits. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.