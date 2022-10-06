Two of RE/MAX Executive’s most prominent real estate teams, the Premier Team and the Baxter Team, have merged to create a single team that will serve the Carolinas, the company has announced. The merged team, now with 40+ agents, will operate under as the Premier Team and be led by Jeff Lynch, Steve Onisick, and Patrick Nooney, a release stated.

“This is a momentous day, not only for our team of agents and our extended company of RE/MAX Executive, but for the communities we serve,” said Nooney. “This partnership, combining the Premier Team’s skills and support network, along with the Baxter Team’s unique experience and intricate knowledge of Sun City and Indian Land, will widen our service areas, build a stronger brand, and ultimately better serve our clients.”

“We couldn’t be more excited for these two teams,” says Hadi Atri, broker/owner of RE/MAX Executive. “We’ve seen these teams grow in size, experience and knowledge, from their inception and it’s exciting to see them blend into one powerhouse team. We’re very excited for what’s to come!”

Lynch, Onisick, and Nooney established the Premier Team in 2006; the three worked as equal partners with fair distribution of leads. Shortly thereafter, Director of Operations Courtney Scott joined. In 2021, the Premier Team closed more than 620 transactions and more than $155M in volume. Year-to-date, and with the acquisition of the Baxter Team, the Premier Team has closed 323 transactions and more than $103M in volume, the company stated.

Reid Baxter acquired the Baxter Team in 2014. Focused on helping buyers through the building process, Baxter dedicated team growth around the construction industry and created team positions specific to new builds and resale. In 2021, The Baxter Team closed over 260 transactions and did more than $105M in volume, the release noted.

“I have always seen the value in hard working individuals working together to build something better,” said Baxter. “I am thrilled to be partnering with The Premier Team to create a better experience for our clients and the team.”

