Viewing a house is an essential stage in the home-buying process, allowing potential buyers the opportunity to find out if the property is right for them.

Most buyers consider house viewings to be a crucial part of their decision to buy a home or not.

Home showings will set the stage for a buyer making an offer.

What are house showings?

A home showing allows the buyer to see the home in person. Though you will have had photographs and possibly video taken of your home, seeing the home in person is normally required by most buyers.

So if you want to receive as many offers as possible, you need to be ready for house viewings.

If the idea of having multiple groups of people view your home concerns you, or if you don’t know much about the process, hopefully we can make things a bit clearer. Viewing a house should be easy and efficient for a buyer.

An open house

The open house allows multiple potential buyers to view the home over a short period of maybe two or three hours. It reduces the hassle for the seller, only having to prepare for one house viewing, and can sometimes increase competitiveness between buyers.

But there are also downsides to open houses. Some of the people attending the showing might be nosy neighbors or other time wasters and unqualified buyers.

A private house viewing

Generally preferred by buyers, the private house showing is when the seller’s real estate agent shows the buyer around the property. This allows the seller’s agent more control to better sell the home and answer any questions the buyer might have as they tour the property.

It should ensure the best features are emphasized while preventing most of the security concerns that can happen with an open house.

Home sellers can expect the buyer to be qualified to purchase.

Lockbox house showings

A lockbox can give buyer’s agents access to the home without needing the listing agent to accompany the showing. This type of showing can be more convenient for both the buyer and the seller, though there could be potential security problems with this process.

Preparing for house viewings

When you are selling your home, you might not get much notice from your real estate agent when a home showing has been scheduled. This means ensuring your home is kept clean and tidy while listed is very important.

To make sure you find a buyer as quickly as possible, there are some things you can do before your first viewing, no matter which type of showing is being utilized.

Deep clean

Clean the home from top to bottom; steam clean the carpets, mop the floors, make sure the kitchens and bathrooms are spotless and don’t forget to clean the windows.

Declutter

Put away or throw away items that are cluttering up the living spaces. Items that are left lying around will make the home look untidy and unwelcoming. But don’t over-pack your storage areas. They still need to look tidy, as buyers look inside closets.

Dealing with clutter upfront can also make the moving process easier.

Depersonalize

Buyers want to imagine themselves living in the property. This is more difficult with personal items in the home, so your family photos need to be put away.

Move furniture

It is easy to have more furniture in a room than you really need, and removing a few items will make a room seem larger. Donating furniture makes sense when rooms are overcrowded.

You can also add furniture to stage it. Adding a chair and a desk can turn the room into a home office, for example.

Curb appeal

The outside of the home is the first thing the buyer will see, and it needs to look its best to create the right first impression. Mow the lawn, remove weeds and plant some flowers.

Highlight features

Do anything you can to make the best features in your home more noticeable and look their best.

Security

Make sure anything valuable inside your home is locked away, including private information and medicines.

Plan ahead

You need to be out of the property when home showings happen. This means ensuring younger family members and pets aren’t in the home at the time.

Doing all of these things will help the home sell quicker.

Final thoughts

These are just the main things you should do before you are ready for showings; there are ongoing tasks as well.

You need to clean the property daily, empty the trash cans and avoid any strong smells in the home. Keeping everyone living in the home informed about viewings will be helpful so that they can do their part.

If you follow these tips, you should find it easier to sell your home.