Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McKenzie Realty. The newly formed brokerage is based in Oak Harbor, Washington and serves the residents of Whidbey Island in North Puget Sound and on the mainland in Skagit, Whatcom and Snohomish counties, a release stated.

The firm is owned and operated by Craig McKenzie. A 29-year industry veteran, McKenzie began his professional career in the Navy as an aviation electronics technician before starting his real estate professional path in 1993. He worked at Keller Williams Whidbey Realty as a managing broker for 29 years, forming his own team in 2016, before affiliating with BHGRE, the company noted.

“A big part of our philosophy is that we always strive to be better, but as we hit a growth ceiling, we began to explore viable options to take the team to the next level,” said McKenzie.” As a BHGRE affiliated company, we have the backing of a powerful partner who shares our values to fuel future growth and allow us to focus on what we are most passionate about – helping agents and clients achieve their goals while growing community! We are very excited to be part of a widely known and respected brand name that people trust and rely on for inspiration 365 days a year.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McKenzie Realty plans to take advantage of the many brand-exclusive resources available to them. In particular, they plan to use Be Better® University’s business-building resources to increase agent productivity. PinPointSM, which tracks consumer data from the Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database, will be used to reach potential buyers.

The brokerage represents a wide range of clientele, including residential, luxury, waterfront, land and commercial. McKenzie’s own naval background has played a role in their business as well. The company specializes in working with military clients from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and is involved with the charity Homes for Heroes.

BHGRE believes that McKenzie’s service-driven, client-caring culture is consistent with their brand’s core values, P.A.I.G.E. (Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth, and Excellence).

“Craig McKenzie has done a phenomenal job leading his real estate team to success,”

Sherry Chris, president & CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “As new members of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network, the company will now have access to state-of-the-art technology, comprehensive marketing resources, extensive learning opportunities and consultative business development support to help fuel growth. We look forward to partnering with Craig to help set the stage for his brokerage’s continued expansion and success.”

For more information, visit bhgre.com.