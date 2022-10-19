NAR PULSE—Redeem your Loyalty Program points from the REALTOR® Store to earn awesome rewards! Learn more and share with your agents.

Tap into This Upgraded Home-Touring Tool

The RPR app has been upgraded, including the Buyer Tour feature, which let’s agents set up property tours and follow up with a report.

Fair Housing Impacts all NAR Members and All Communities

Check yourself and help protect against fair housing violations through continued education. NAR’s ACT! Fair Housing Plan provides fair housing trainings and resources to help your agents prevent discrimination in real estate. Take advantage of these resources at nar.realtor/fairhousing today.