Inside Real Estate has announced the continued rollout of what it says is the industry’s first lifetime homeownership solution, CORE Home, to over 80k agents nationwide this fall. The new technology is available exclusively to customers of their flagship platform, kvCORE.

One of the first national brokerages to launch CORE Home, eXp Realty®, unveiled this latest technology, uniquely labeled 360 Home, to its US-based agents at its annual EXPCON conference this week in Las Vegas, a release stated.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Inside Real Estate, rolling out 360 Home, the industry’s first lifetime homeownership technology, branded and tailored completely to our brokerage and agents,” said Glenn Sanford, founder of eXp Realty® and CEO of eXp World Holdings, Inc. “This innovative solution solidifies the long-term relationship between our agents and their customers, by putting them at the center of every stage of the homeownership lifecycle in the easiest way possible.”

The company says CORE Home anchors customers in a single place, enabling agents to deliver a seamlessly connected experience throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle; living in a home and understanding its value, searching for their next home, and moving into a new home.

“CORE Home is the local and personalized solution brokerages, teams and agents have been trying to provide to their clients for years,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “It brings together all of the client experiences, from searching to transaction tracking, from moving to living – all in a single place. Importantly, while portals and large industry players deploy huge amounts of capital to step between the agent and their client, we are empowering the brokerage and agent brand and enhancing the agent-client relationship.”

The new technology is focused on helping agents and teams create stronger relationships with their customers, increasing repeat and referral business, and increasing brokerage profitability by more tightly integrating affiliated services directly to the consumer.

The company says eXp’s unique implementation of CORE Home, called 360 Home, will empower their 70k agents and teams with the industry’s first ever lifetime homeownership solution that goes along with the robust set of productivity tools already available with the kvCORE Platform. The automation built within kvCORE will pull consumers directly into CORE Home, via property alerts, market reports and other proactive engagement that drives consumer interaction automatically, on behalf of the agent, they said.

kvCORE on average produces a 5-10x lift in consumer engagements over industry norms, and with the added layer of CORE Home, early results show consumers are up to 30x more likely to initiate a conversation with their agent. From intuitive property searches, to favoriting homes, the moving experience and beyond, these early results reinforce high consumer demand for a seamless and personalized homeownership app experience that comes from a trusted source, Inside Real Estate said.

“We’re thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with eXp Realty® as they rollout this game-changing technology to their 70k agents across the country. Our goal has always been to partner with our clients to fuel strategic and profitable growth in their businesses, and we’re excited to support eXp Realty® as they continue to impressively and consistently evolve and scale their brand,” said Skousen.

CORE Home is only available to kvCORE Platform customers. Learn more at insiderealestate.com/corehome.