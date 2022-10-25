Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced its new 2022 affiliates to the network at last week’s Owners’ Retreat for BHGRE® brokerage leadership held October 17-19 and during its APEX® event, the brand’s annual event for award-winning agents held October 19-21 in Miami, Florida.

During the two events, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate leadership provided insights and inspiration to help affiliated brokers and agents succeed through change and future proof their business, the company said. Through interactive workshops, masterminds and industry thought leadership, the dynamic events positioned the BHGRE® network to set its sight on a successful 2023 and beyond, the release noted.

The brand’s new 2022 affiliates were also recognized, representing BHGRE® affiliated companies from across the country, including:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance in Bismarck, North Dakota

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Beyond in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group in Visalia, California

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Choice in Bemidji, Minnesota

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Country in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team in Warwick, New York

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McKenzie Realty in Puget Sound, Washington

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McQueen in Westlake Village, California

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reserve Agents in Fairfax, Virginia

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate S.J. Fowler in Phoenix, Arizona

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Special Properties in Green Lake, Wisconsin

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Tiger Town in Baton Rouge/New Orleans, Louisiana

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Town Center in Burbank, California

The company said attendees were also introduced to the BHGRE® brand’s New Construction Marketing Program. This new comprehensive set of marketing tools is designed to help affiliated brokers and agents elevate their positioning in the new home segment, which represents a significant opportunity in the current inventory landscape. Brokers and agents can access customizable presentations, dedicated learning and educational courses, developer marketing assets, proprietary insights and materials to help win listings and increase market share.

“We are thrilled to see the BHGRE® brand continue to grow by attracting companies and agents looking to capture more business and connect with customers in an authentic, meaningful way,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “An important part of the value we bring to our Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliates is keeping brokers and agents competitive, relevant and highly differentiated. As we contend with a dynamic market, carving out a larger piece of the new construction segment will be critical for broker and agent success.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.