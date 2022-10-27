Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.

RPR® has rolled out a redesigned and refreshed version of its Property Details page. The pages are cleaner, quicker and more user-friendly than ever before. The new versions of the residential and commercial property pages, based on input from REALTORS®, will offer your agents optimized workflows, streamlined property histories, better “at a glance” visibility, and more prominent placing of popular tools and features.

