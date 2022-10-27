RE/MAX Innovative Properties, based throughout southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts, has acquired fellow brand affiliate RE/MAX Bayside, the company has announced. The sale was finalized Friday, September 30, 2022.

RE/MAX Innovative Properties owners Josh Naughton, Andrew White and Hollie Halverson, will continue to operate the offices as RE/MAX Bayside but assume full ownership rights, a release noted.

RE/MAX Bayside, was originally owned and operated by Chris Kelly, who will stay on as an agent. Kelly opened RE/MAX Bayside in 2008 and grew the company to 21 agents. Between August 2021 and August 2022, RE/MAX Bayside associates sold nearly 300 units and more than $116M in volume. The firm’s agents specialize in residential properties, specifically waterfront, luxury and vacation homes and rentals.

“Chris’s leadership has been outstanding,” says Naughton. “His ability to attract and inspire agents is commendable; they are all consummate professionals, and we are looking forward to working alongside them.”

Naughton, White and Halverson each have more than 20 years of experience in home sales, office management and team leadership, RE/MAX Innovative Properties said. The trio says the acquisition is the culmination of personal and professional growth, bringing together the state’s most talented real estate professionals and creating an unmatched experience for homebuyers and sellers.

“We each have a special connection to the New Hampshire Lakes Region, and all spend a lot of time there,” says Naughton. “The Lakes region is a stable and fantastic opportunity for real estate sales and allows us to increase our New Hampshire footprint and provide additional representation services to our clients.”

With the acquisition of RE/MAX Bayside, RE/MAX Innovative Properties becomes the No. 1 RE/MAX Brokerage in New Hampshire, the company said. With eight offices and 125 agents, the group combined to transact over 1,200 units for nearly $550 million in sales in the 12-month period starting September 1, 2021.

