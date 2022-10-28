Earlier this year, RISMedia launched its inaugural Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, recognizing new agents for their accomplishments in 2021. Selected from hundreds of nominations, the Top 10 finalists of the program, designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, were announced early last month.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2021 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. The Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, and the winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 in Orlando, Florida, during the annual NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience.

In the weeks leading up to the big reveal at the Power Broker event, RISMedia is showcasing our nominees in this ‘Meet the Rookie of the Year’ series, with their stories and a brief, 1-minute video submitted by the Rookies themselves, that shares a little about themselves.

This week we highlight Scott Chain with RE/MAX Advanced Realty in Fishers, Indiana and Mark Fontenant with EXIT Realty Southern in Sulphur, Louisiana.

Scott Chain

RE/MAX Advanced Realty

Fishers, Indiana

Scott Chain vaulted to success in his rookie year by building a strong social media presence and adopting a can-do approach to business.

“I came out of the gate swinging and took every opportunity that came my way,” says Chain. “With this bold, strategic and resilient strategy comes rewards. It’s an honor to be selected for such an amazing award and, therefore, I know I’m doing the right thing by spearheading what my mentors taught me.”

Chain also pays tribute to his firm, saying that the biggest contributing factor to his rookie success was “choosing the right brokerage to hold my license.”

The rookie agent has truly found his home in the real estate business, noting that, “This has been the only job I’ve ever been a part of where my hard work pays off.”

Mark Fontenot

EXIT Realty Southern

Sulphur, Louisiana

Steven Mark Fontenot attributes his stand-out rookie year to a supportive brokerage and family.

“At times, when it felt like the world was crashing around some of the deals, they were always there with simple words of encouragement,” he explains.

Fontenot also credits his non-aggressive approach to his success with clients. “I do not push or pressure my clients, he says. “I am simply here to guide and advise in their best interest, and I believe people relate to and respect that.”

“I absolutely love meeting my clients for the first time and establishing that trusting relationship with them,” he adds. “The ups and downs of real estate and the good and bad deals keeps me interested and willing to push forward.”

Stay tuned to meet the final set of nominees next week!