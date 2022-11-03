VITALS:

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Years in business: 14

Size: 27 offices, 1,300 agents

Regions served: Florida’s East Coast from Miami to Vero Beach

2021 Sales Volume: $8 billion-plus

2021 Transactions: 10,415 units

www.onesothebysrealty.com

Mayi de la Vega has always had a passion for interior design and architecture, and loves working with people. She found that real estate checked all those boxes; plus, as a mother, she wanted the freedom to run her own business and have a flexible schedule.

Today, the proud Cuban-American serves as CEO of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, a company she founded in 2008. Serving Florida’s East Coast, the firm boasts 27 offices that span from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Jacksonville.

What is your firm’s unique value proposition in your market?

Mayi de la Vega: Our expertise reaches down the block and around the world. We are a local family brand with a global footprint and network. Our reach, results and commitment to excellence are unmatched. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional support for our agents, from the latest tools and technology to innovative marketing strategies, an incredible Sotheby’s referral network and a concierge social media department. Our agents always come first.

How has your market fared in 2022?

MdlV: Florida’s East Coast keeps catching attention as a primary residence destination, outpacing other parts of the country. Our market continues to benefit from economic strength, sustainable wealth from an incredible number of businesses relocating to the area and strong demand for housing.

Do you have any growth initiatives on the horizon?

MdlV: While we recently expanded further north along the coast to Jacksonville and Amelia Island, our team is always looking for opportunities to grow organically and through acquisitions.

In what ways do you champion women at the firm?

MdlV: We champion everyone. As a female entrepreneur and mother, I like to see other women succeed. My door is always open to help our agents and employees, whether it’s career-related or something personal. I always make myself available as a mentor and friend.

How do you maintain a proper work/life balance?

MdlV: Because I love what I do, and because of the nature of this business, there is a natural tendency to blend work with pleasure. Agents, developers and clients become friends. My routine is insanely busy, so I make a conscious effort to take time for myself and unplug. I try to exercise each morning and start the day with meditation to prepare my mind and set my intentions for the day. I also set time aside to read and spend time with my family.

What’s the secret for keeping your brokers happy?

MdlV: Listening and understanding their needs. In addition to providing exceptional tools, resources and support for them to perform at their best, a great company culture where they feel like family and are uplifted by their team and peers is critical. Their success is our success.

What’s the best piece of advice you can offer your staff?

MdlV: Surround yourself with great people. Real estate is an ever-evolving business, so be open to change and collaboration. And always be willing to learn something new.

How do you ensure that you are up to date on the latest technology?

MdlV: Our agents and leadership team inspire me to keep innovating every single day. I read and research as much as I can and surround myself with people who know a lot more than I do. I am also part of the Sotheby’s Brain Trust, a collaborative group of top brokers from around the world. We constantly collaborate, share best practices and tools that are changing the way we work for the better.