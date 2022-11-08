F.C. Tucker Company, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, has launched Tucker Luxury, a new brand of residential real estate services focused on high-end homes. During the past year, F.C. Tucker led central Indiana in residential home sales in Carmel, Downtown Indianapolis, Fishers, Geist, Greenwood/Bargersville, Meridian Hills, Meridian Kessler, and Zionsville. The new brand builds on the company’s position selling homes priced $799,900, F.C. Tucker said.

“With a 100-year legacy in Indiana residential real estate and seasoned agents who have years of experience, F.C. Tucker has long been the preferred brokerage for those seeking to buy and sell luxury properties,” said Jim Litten, president of F.C. Tucker Company. “The Tucker Luxury branding formalizes the existing expertise and superior service our luxury agents are already providing their clients who seek to buy and sell high-end real estate. Packaging our offerings allows Tucker Luxury specialists to provide new ways to further streamline the home-buying and selling experience.”

Tucker Luxury is employing new, specialized marketing efforts for their clients’ homes, including:

Specialized Tucker Luxury listing on the TalkToTucker.com website.

Affiliation with Luxury Portfolio International®, allowing clients to receive exposure to potential buyers worldwide.

Listings are displayed on LuxuryPortfolio.com, the leading global luxury real estate website.

Networking and global market exposure of properties through F.C. Tucker's affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a network of global independent real estate companies.

Single-property websites, increasing exposure opportunities for the residence.

Dedicated Tucker Luxury Instagram channel.

High-end print and digital marketing collateral, including professional photography and design.

Tucker Luxury signage.

What F.C. Tucker agents are saying about Tucker Luxury

F.C. Tucker agent Matt McLaughlin said, “As an agent with F.C. Tucker for more than 30 years, I have benefited from its rich history and strong presence in the market at all price points. With the expansion of benefits and refined design the new Tucker Luxury platform provides, I can now improve upon the level of service I provide my clients at every price point, including the luxury market.”

“When it comes to the luxury market, there are a few things that are even more important to clients: presence, reach, and experience,” said 33-year F.C. Tucker agent Bif Ward. “And that’s why our affiliation with F.C. Tucker was and continues to be a clear and easy decision. Both of our names have become synonymous with service and results. Our ability to utilize Luxury Portfolio International, particularly, gives us the resources to serve high-end clients better than anyone else.”

“F.C. Tucker really is the best of both worlds, especially when it comes to luxury homes,” said Tucker agent Melissa Webb. “As a local brokerage, we have the ground level experience and ability to tailor our services to these unique properties. As the largest broker in the state, as well as a founding member of several international real estate networks, we make use of our global reach and exposure to get high end properties in front of the right audience. It’s no surprise to me that F.C. Tucker represents more luxury clients than anyone else.”

