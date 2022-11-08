Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), announced the six companies selected for its 2023 REACH Canada program. These firms operate within a diverse range of market segments and specializations, helping agents and brokers become more efficient as they serve consumers, enhancing business capabilities, and addressing some of the persistent challenges facing global housing markets.

“Our REACH program aims to partner with companies that empower REALTORS® to succeed,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “These innovators are developing technologies that will help our members navigate the current market and build their businesses for the years ahead.”

Second Century Ventures stated that their global REACH scale-up program runs in five major markets– US. Residential, U.S. Commercial, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom – with plans to expand into a sixth global region in early 2023. The award-winning REACH program helps high growth-potential companies scale across the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

The 2023 REACH Canada cohort represents technology companies based in Canada and around the continent – each with ambitions to advance the real estate ecosystem through unique value-add solutions for homeowners, asset owners, real estate operators and REALTORS® alike.

The six companies selected for REACH Canada 2023 have collectively raised over $11 million in capital and represent a market capitalization of more than $75 million. The companies include the following:

iGuard Home Solutions offers technology that protects loved ones and property from kitchen fires before they can start.

FrontRunner is the intersection between real estate and new media, changing the face of the digital out of home, commercial real estate and retail industries.

RealSage builds technologies that leverage data across the rental journey to generate real-time actionable insights and standardized processes for enterprise rental managers.

SingleKey helps landlords find the right tenant and manage risks through easy, fast and effective tenant screening and background checks while supporting long term landlord-tenant relationships with rent collection and rent-guarantee products.

app increases REALTORS ® ’ productivity by collecting, analyzing and prioritizing tasks, sending them directly from a phone call to their chosen customer relationship management tool.

JOBI by Sustainable Projects Group is an energy efficiency software as a service solution that empowers property managers and asset owners in the built environment to create and execute industry-leading, actionable sustainability plans.

“The 2023 REACH Canada cohort offers an impressive range of diverse solutions and demonstrates that technology truly has no borders,” said Lynette Keyowski, Managing Partner of REACH Canada. “These six companies – led by a diverse group of founders with expertise spanning multiple industries, geographies and ideologies – are focused on addressing some of the most critical and evolving real estate challenges, including aging in place; access to housing; environmental responsibility; and space utilization.”

For more information, visit nar-reach.com/canada.