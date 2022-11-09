NAR PULSE—Encourage your agents to join us at the Drive With NAR live podcast recording hosted onsite at NAR NXT! Join us for an in-person discussion that highlights issues agents and appraisers are facing in today’s market. The live session is on Friday, Nov. 11, from 12-1 p.m. ET. Click here to learn more.

C2EX Can Fulfill NAR’s Code of Ethics Training Requirement

Help your agents captivate clients and land listings by earning their C2EX Endorsement. A C2EX Endorsement also serves as an equivalency option for NAR’s Code of Ethics training requirement for all agents. The current 3-year cycle ends December 31, 2024. Encourage them to start today.

Show Your Agents the New RPR Property Details Page

RPR has released a redesigned and refreshed Property Details page. Your agents will find that they’re more intuitive, load faster, consolidate important data, and are easier to navigate than ever before