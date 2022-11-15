CENTURY 21 Myers Realty, a central Florida real estate brokerage, has announced a partnership with Jeanette and Linda Bokland from Spouses With Houses Realty.

With the new partnership, CENTURY 21 Myers Realty adds 13 sales professionals to its current team of 119 affiliated agents and now five offices in Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Placid, Mount Dora, and Winter Haven.

“To have legends like Jeanette and Linda choose to partner with us is a great win for Myers, but also their team of 15+ agents who will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s innovative productivity platform, world-class marketing, and agent learning and coaching,” said Jack Myers, broker of CENTURY 21 Myers Realty. “Ultimately, the benefactors of this partnership are the real estate consumers we deliver personalized experiences to in the markets we serve.”

It’s in those markets where Jeanette Bokland sees the partnership having an immediate impact. “We bring consumers a powerful combination of energy and talent and offer a full-service team approach that builds relationships with our clients. Our philosophy is that each client is a VIP; a reflection of our core values as individuals and the very foundation of our real estate services in Central Florida.”

For Linda Bokland, she cites the tools, services and programs available from the CENTURY 21 brand as the primary reasons for the move. “We had expanded our agent roster to include very motivated and successful agents who need the technology to take their careers to the next level. Having access to this through the CENTURY 21 affiliation makes our agents excited to become a part of this fantastic franchise.”

“Jack always elevates on behalf of his family of agents and I’m confident that Jeanette and Linda will move through this transition with ease, ensuring it is most beneficial and seamless as possible for everyone involved,” added Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

