Let’s talk about prospecting. The real estate job every agent loves to hate. If you’re an agent, you find reasons to avoid it. If you’re a broker, you deal with pipeline issues because your agents are avoiding them. You might try passive lead generation or even buy leads to get around it, but you’ve still got to call them, and it’s still very time-consuming.

Prospecting is a hit-or-miss activity that takes a lot of time, patience and skill. It also requires a thick skin, as there’s always the worry that you’ll get a negative prospect on the phone yelling at you. While this rarely happens, it’s still a worry—especially when you’re prospecting expired or FSBO leads. That’s where a real estate ISA (inside sales agent) comes in.

What does a real estate ISA do?

A real estate ISA is a real estate virtual assistant who prospects for you. They spend the time working on your inbound leads, client follow-ups, circle prospecting and FSBO/expired leads. They’re working all day long generating hot leads for you to close.

Think of your ISA as your own personal gunslinger. Quick on the draw, nimble with the tongue and trained with proven, practiced scripts that convert prospects into appointments. You already know that 7% of your contacts will enter into a real estate transaction this year, but a real estate ISA will find them and get them scheduled. And they’ll do it for a third of the cost of a local in-house full-time employee.

Delivering massive ROI

See the numbers for yourself in this YouTube video (https://youtu.be/moO0t-C6DhE) where real estate coach (and longtime MyOutDesk client) Bob Corcoran reviews the amazing production volume of Rex, a MyOutDesk real estate ISA. Rex set 199 appointments, which resulted in 142 transactions, $7 million in trackable sales volume and over $200,000 in GCI.

Prospecting isn’t all an ISA can do

A real estate ISA can do much more than prospect. Being a full-time phone warrior positions them to be ready for immediate follow-up on your inbound leads. Your ISA is also skilled in follow-up calls, which helps them stay on top of past clients, warm leads and anything else that requires periodic phone contact/nurturing—so get ready to turn those dreams about five-minute turnaround into reality.

Daniel Ramsey is the founder and CEO of MyOutDesk, rated No. 1 virtual assistant service by TechRadar. With over 6,000 clients and 700-plus verified five-star reviews, he helps businesses gain indispensable leverage with virtual real estate professionals.

To learn more, visit https://www.myoutdesk.com/services/.