Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes, a real estate brokerage serving the Greater New Haven, Connecticut market has announced the addition of Bryan Atherton to the leadership team as Strategic Growth Partner.

According to Gaetano Marra, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes, Atherton’s success in commercial real estate lends an unexpected and invaluable approach to expanding the residential brokerage’s business.

“Bryan and I have followed each other’s careers from afar for quite some time,” explained Marra. “When we met in person this fall, we instantly realized the tremendous opportunities our partnership would create.”

In his new role, Atherton will join Marra to expand the firm’s presence in the state. In addition, the SIOR member and graduate of the prestigious CCIM institute will lead the growth of the recently opened Newtown, Connecticut office and fortify the company’s new commercial division, the company said.

Atherton started his career in residential real estate before moving into the commercial sector. His finance and business background, combined with his interest in engineering and building, dovetailed perfectly into commercial real estate.

“Our first order of business will be to help aggressively grow the Newtown office through careful recruiting and M&As,” said Atherton. “In addition, community involvement will be an important way to raise awareness and enhance our reputation,” he continued.

“As the industry and market evolve, agents are looking for higher degrees of support from their brokerage,” said Marra. “We have been extremely successful attracting talent to our full-service firm because of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand caché and its strong alignment with consumers.”

“Now we can offer both commercial and residential real estate mentoring to our affiliated agents,” added Atherton. “We have the unique ability to help agents carve out a competitive advantage and drive new areas of opportunity for their businesses.”

“Together we are both focused on helping people grow. We want to leverage all that we have, from our unique skill sets and experiences, as well as the power of the brand,” said Marra.

For more information, visit http://buyandsellgreen.com/.