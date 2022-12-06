Charlie E. Chase, president and CEO of FirstService Brands, has announced this week that Charles Furlough the current senior vice president of operations for Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, will take over the top spot of president and CEO in 2023 upon retirement of Dan Steward, who has led the company for 18 years.

Pillar To Post™ is one several home services brands under the FirstService umbrella and the largest home inspection franchise in North America, the company stated.

Furlough’s tenure with Pillar To Post has been long and far-reaching. He began as a Master Franchisee for South and North Carolina in January of 1998 until 2008 when he was tapped by corporate to become vice president of operations from 2008 until 2017. He was elevated to Senior VP in 2017.

Furlough and Steward recently received Newsmaker Awards from RISMedia for their arduous journey and commitment in creating innovative technologies implemented during the pandemic and credited with revolutionizing the home inspection industry.

“I am honored to be in this position and for this company that has a culture that so matches my own personally,” said Furlough. “Our franchise business owners and the real estate community have been driving forces behind our success and I am hoping to continue strengthening those bonds.”

For more information, visit www.pillartopost.com or for info about a franchise go to www.pillartopostfranchise.com.