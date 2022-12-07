For a lot of women navigating the real estate industry, the road to financial freedom is often paved with uncertainty. Luckily, two powerhouse women are changing the narrative that women can’t be self-starters—or that there isn’t a female-centric community to support them. Liz Faircloth and Andresa Guidelli started the InvestHER® Community in 2018, and it has quickly become a global movement empowering women to live a financially free and balanced life.

Here, Faircloth and Guidelli share advice for women just starting out in their investment journeys.

What was the inspiration behind the creation of The Real Estate InvestHER®?

Through our friendship, we realized that we had a shared passion to support and empower women. As the community expands, the InvestHER team is laser-focused on providing women with the knowledge, support and mentorship they need to grow their wealth and financial independence. Through our podcast, online groups, meetups and our annual conference—InvestHER CON—we’ve created an intimate global platform where women can get the support they need by leveraging each other’s experiences and resources while building their real estate portfolio on their own terms.

How can real estate professionals benefit from InvestHER® business resources?

Our podcast features successful women in real estate who share tactical tools and life experiences that inspire others to move the needle forward along their investing journey. Our STRIVE membership is dedicated to successful women investors looking to take their businesses to the next level by building a team and implementing systems and processes. During InvestHER CON, our community meets in-person for a two-day transformational experience. This is not the traditional real estate conference many of us are used to. We’ve built the event based on three core pillars: real estate investing, business strategies and self-care. The next InvestHER CON is scheduled for May 18 – 19 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The theme this year is “Generational Wealth—Family First.”

How does your platform differ from other investing resources out there?

Our focus is based on community first and leveraging each other’s strengths. When a woman is part of a community, she is able to balance knowledge with actions because she understands that she has a tribe that has her back throughout the entire process. They come there to vent, not feel ashamed, celebrate their wins and get the support to move forward powerfully.

What advice do you have for women just starting out?

Get clear on what your “why” is. Real estate is just a vehicle for financial freedom, so we encourage people to think about what they do after that. Determine what lifestyle you want to live and then build a portfolio to support that. Lastly, have grace with yourself along the journey.

In what ways is self-care critical to professional performance?

We believe self-care is essential for the success of any investor, especially women, considering that we wear so many different hats. Many times, we’re not even on our to-do list. We incorporate self-care activities and content during our online and in-person events and conferences.

For more information, visit https://www.therealestateinvesther.com.