As a real estate professional who started off on the right foot by protecting his own property with a home warranty, Alan Evans—broker, REALTOR® and co-manager of ReeceNichols Real Estate’s Springfield/Rogersville, Missouri, office—still walks the talk when he advises virtually every client to sign on for home warranty protection.

“I began using home warranties when I first became a homeowner, so what better way to share my experiences than with my clients?”

With the current market shifts being felt around the country, and the added expense that buyers may be shouldering as interest rates continue to increase, Evans explains that now more than ever, his clients cannot afford any added expenses—especially unexpected ones that might be tied to the malfunction or failure of covered appliances or systems.

“Most clients don’t have a lot of money lying around after purchasing a home, so having to pay a minimal service fee for covered breakdowns in lieu of a huge repair bill gives my clients comfort in knowing that they’re being taken care of,” says Evans, who goes on to explain that home warranties provide many advantages in today’s market.

Working hard to ensure that buyers and sellers alike understand the pros associated with having a home warranty—as well as the downside of the cons when someone suggests they could afford to do without—Evans offers a home warranty in every transaction he’s involved with.

“I share the benefits with my clients and give them the opportunity to decide if it’s feasible for them.”

Evans enjoys the options that are available to his clients through HSA Home Warranty company, offering the basic package plus the 7 Star upgrade. This option provides buyers with an added layer of coverage that includes everything from $500 toward modifications on central heat, air or water heater, permits up to $250 per occurrence to garage-door opener hinges, springs, keypad and remote transmitter, improper installation and modifications, and so much more.

A huge proponent of home-protection plans for himself and clients, Evans appreciates the personalized service he and his clients receive from his local HSA team.

“Rick Trimble and Kevin Gross have been very helpful and good to work with,” says Evans. “I had a few issues on a few claims, and with their help, we were able to keep our clients happy.”

