Somebody once said, ‘money can’t buy happiness’ – and perhaps it can’t. But shelling out a bundle for a luxury car makes some people feel pretty good.
At the same time, psychologists say, certain smaller purchases are capable of creating mood-lifting benefits that far exceed their cost:
- Travel – Whether it’s a dream vacation or a weekend at the beach, a travel experience takes us out of our daily routine and creates memories that make us feel better just to reflect on them. Even the act of socking money away for a vacation can bring a smile to the face.
- Pets – If you’re willing to love and care for an animal, bringing one into your home and life can be a rewarding experience. You can’t buy human friendship, but the affection and loyalty of a treasured pet can come in at a very close second.
- Houseplants – Studies show that healthy green houseplants not only boost their owner’s moods, but reduce stress and improve focus and creativity by as much as 15 percent. A bonus is that many houseplants – including Boston fern, aloe vera, and English ivy – remove toxins from indoor air.
- Charitable donations – More than one study has found that people experience happy moods when they give away money to help others – and the amount given is less important than the fact of giving itself.
- Birdseed – It may seem strange, but Forbes reports on a British study reporting that watching and feeding our feathered friends is definitively a mood-lifting experience. It seems that birdwatching and bird feeding greatly increased during the pandemic, and whether it’s in your own backyard or at a local park, strewing birdseed and observing the antics of the bird population is an inexpensive way to lift your mood.