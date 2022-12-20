RISMedia is excited to announce a new partnership with Canopy REALTOR® Association and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canopy MLS to bring its best-in-class articles and need-to-know info to its members and subscribers via their workspace dashboard.

Nationally, Canopy REALTOR® Association is the 16th largest local REALTOR® Association with more than 16,000 REALTOR® members, while Canopy MLS is the 19th largest MLS with over 21,000 subscribers. Canopy MLS provides service to 23 counties in North Carolina including the Charlotte region, Asheville region and Catawba Valley region, and three counties in South Carolina.

Canopy REALTOR® Association/Canopy MLS is now delivering a daily selection of RISMedia content to its members and subscribers at no charge, including breaking news and industry updates as well as access to RISMedia’s Premier premium content channel, which features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind Premier reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence.

As part of the partnership, all Canopy members and subscribers also have access to all RISMedia educational events, including the virtual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year and RISMedia webinars.

“We are excited to now offer RISMedia Premier’s array of content and other benefits, which will enable our members and subscribers to stay abreast of the trending and emerging issues affecting the real estate industry, REALTORS® and consumers. We are especially pleased with how convenient and easy RISMedia has made it for our members and subscribers to access news and other benefits,” said Anne Marie DeCatsye, Esq., CEO, Canopy REALTOR® Association/Canopy MLS.

“Information is our currency and our goal is to consistently provide real estate professionals with this extremely valuable currency,” said RISMedia founder and CEO, John Featherston. “Our relationship with the Canopy REALTOR® Association/Canopy MLS has been created to better serve the informational needs of the organization’s members and subscribers, equipping them to better serve their clients. Our objective business reports, daily news, economic updates, trends, opinions and insights are all created by our award-winning editors, designed to help keep Canopy REALTORr® Association members and MLS subscribers informed. RISMedia is steadfast in our mission to remain the most reliable independent source for real estate news and information and we are proud to have Canopy REALTOR® Association/Canopy MLS as a new partner.”

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com.