Curbio, Inc., a pay-at-closing home improvement solution, has announced its expansion into the Cincinnati, Ohio market. This is the eighth market expansion for Curbio this year. The company now serves 32 markets across the United States.

Curbio focuses on improvements that generate the highest ROI for home sellers and completes projects 50% faster than the average general contractor, a release noted. Homeowners can work with their REALTOR® to use Curbio for any pre-listing home improvement project, so that they can sell their homes for top dollar without spending weeks doing DIY projects or hours on the phone lining up contractors.

How it works

According to Curbio, their process is as follows. REALTORS® and their listing clients tell the company about the projects they need to have done in the home. Curbio then produces a same day estimate and creates a virtual home walk-through to finalize project details. Homeowners then sign a contract with zero payment due until closing, and zero interest, fees or premiums. Curbio takes care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and serves as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects.

The home improvement work that Curbio performs includes:

Flooring installation

Electrical work

Plumbing work

Interior and exterior painting

Landscaping

Roofing

Fencing

Pool maintenance

Pest control

Fireplace refresh

Junk removal

Drywall repair

Staging

Deep cleaning and decluttering

Mold remediation

A competitive market

According to October 2022 data from Redfin, Cincinnati home prices were up 8% compared to 2021. Additionally, 594 homes sold in October this year, down from 797 last year as the real estate buying frenzy continues to fade.

“In an increasingly competitive housing market, sellers need to find ways to differentiate their homes if they want to sell quickly,” said Olivia Mariani, chief marketing officer at Curbio. “Buyers are willing to pay more for a home that is move-in ready. Our experts at Curbio can help agents and their clients determine the projects that will get them the best ROI for their home, whether it be a fresh coat of paint, new flooring or an updated kitchen.”

For more information, visit www.curbio.com.