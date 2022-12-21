The results of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) 2023 Board of Directors election have been announced for five open seats, director appointments and the board’s executive committee for the next year.

“RESO has entered the 2.0 phase of its existence, not only with second-generation versions of the industry-standard RESO Data Dictionary and RESO Web API but with our entire approach to driving the industry forward,” said Rebecca Jensen, who was re-elected 2023 chair of the RESO board and is president and CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED). “Our leadership team reflects some of the most tech- and business-savvy minds in real estate, and I am proud to serve alongside them as we continue to bring greater data transparency, consistency, accuracy, ease and speed to the industry.”

Winners representing MLSs and REALTOR® associations were Greg Moore, chief technology officer of the Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) in Oregon, and incumbent John Breault, vice president of the State-Wide MLS in Rhode Island. Moore and Breault are also the chair and vice-chair of the RESO Research & Development Workgroup.

Winners representing real estate brokerages, brokers, agents and appraisers were incumbents Caitlin McCrory, vice president of Industry Relations with Anywhere, and Dan Troup, director of data operations & strategy with RE/MAX. Dan also serves as the chair of the RESO Certification Analytics Subgroup.

The winner of the open board seat representing technology companies, developers, partners and consultants was Shaun York, executive director of Technology at Homes.com.

The following at-large appointments were made by the board:

Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS

Vandana Vohra, EVP/CIO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World

Matt Hendricks, senior director, Broker Operations, Zillow

The RESO Board of Directors officers remain unchanged between 2022 and 2023:

Chair: Rebecca Jensen, president and CEO, MRED

Vice-Chair: Michael Wurzer, president and CEO, FBS – Creators of Flexmls

Secretary: John Breault, VP, MLS, State-Wide MLS

Treasurer: Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS

Closing out their terms this year are Andy Woolley from CoStar Group, Chris Carillo from MetroMLS, Turan Tekin from Zillow Group and Jessica Edgerton from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

2023 RESO Board Members not listed above Include:

Dave Conroy, director of Emerging Technology, National Association of REALTORS®

Matt Cohen, principal, Advisory Services, CoreLogic

Bob Evans, SVP, Industry Relations, Move

Shayne Fairley, COO, Stellar MLS

Alex Lange, head of Strategy and Innovation, National Association of REALTORS®

Mark Lesswing, owner, Lesswing, LLC

Frank Major, CTO, Bright MLS

Marty Reed, COO, CRMLS

Jeff Young, COO/general manager, Realtors Property Resource

“I am inspired by how much the RESO board does to push data standards forward with such industry-wide acceptance,” said Sam DeBord, CEO of RESO. “Real estate technology provides abundant opportunities for innovation, and our board positions RESO as the flag bearer to lead the industry through challenges.”

