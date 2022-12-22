Even though it may be natural to assume that luxury real estate professionals only deal with multi-million dollar properties or with high-end clients and estates that are out of reach of “normal” clients, nothing could be farther from the truth. Today, the designation of luxury pertains as much to experience and service as to the specifics of the property.

Creative real estate professionals offer luxury service to their clients as a matter of course, believing that extending their reach depends not on the price of the property, but on the breadth and depth of their expertise and the services they provide. The financial value of a specific transaction becomes a secondary consideration.

That is as it should be.

Founded in 2003, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing offers the world’s premier designation for luxury real estate professionals who specialize in distinctive service and expertise. Although price is one aspect, it is typically overshadowed by the other advantages luxury real estate professionals can offer to their clients. Those advantages range from targeted market knowledge to extreme attention to detail and the willingness to go above and beyond the norm to ensure that every transaction is as painless and pleasant as possible for all parties. That’s a tall order—one that requires persistence, dedication, training, and expertise.

Luxury is an experience, not a price point

Many clients are willing to pay top dollar for that type of “white glove” experience, putting their trust in a luxury real estate professional with a high level of marketing knowledge and experience. Rising to that challenge requires training, education, dedication, commitment, and an overriding desire to always exceed expectations. Marketing high-end properties to discerning clients is a learned skill, but it is a skill that can be used when dealing with any client and for transactions that involve any property at any price point.

These skills are available to luxury real estate professionals who complete the highly-rated training courses through The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. If you’re considering transitioning into the luxury market, there is no better introductory path available.

Here are three points to keep in mind:

Never fear alienating potential clients with properties at more moderate price points when you brand yourself as a luxury real estate professional. Instead, offer yourself as “added value” because of your specialty training. Stress the service aspect of your business, and set yourself apart from other luxury real estate professionals who simply play a “numbers game” based on listings and sales records. Take pride in belonging to a distinguished group of luxury real estate leaders who hold themselves and one another to a high standard based on knowledge, experience and performance, and are part of a growing global network of top-performing real estate professionals.

Choose your luxury real estate specialty

As a luxury real estate professional, you have the ability to offer clients that extra measure of knowledge and expertise, and you have a vast network of like-minded peers in the United States and Canada to help back you up. It’s impossible to be all things to all clients, but when you earn the designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™, you gain additional resources and insights that add credence to your claim of specialty service and expertise. That claim is based on specialized training, competence and confidence, and supported by the distinctive resources of The Institute.

Are you interested in learning more about the advantages offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing? Would you like to learn how to grow your skills, build your brand, connect with peers and market upper-tier properties more effectively?

Contact us now to find out more. Expand your real estate horizons and begin your journey toward greater success as a luxury real estate professional. It may be the single best choice you will ever make to enhance your career.



