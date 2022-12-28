BoomTown has announced the winners of their second annual BoomTown Give Back Awards, where they gave out over $5,000 to the winners and different charities.

BoomTown stated that the Give Back awards highlight members of the real estate community who have gone above and beyond to serve others in 2022. The winners each received a $1,000 prize, $100 was given to the charity of each finalist’s choice, and BoomTown’s pledge to donate $10 per nomination to The Florida Realtors® Disaster Relief Fund, generated an additional $1,850 donation.

“Celebrating the accomplishments of those bettering their communities is a privilege I look forward to each year, and this year’s recipients truly went above and beyond,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “It’s inspiring to see this initiative grow, to be able to fund more future endeavors, and to honor the kindness and goodwill that can be created in the face of adversity, hardship, and even natural disasters.”

The 2022 BoomTown Give Back Award Recipients were:

According to a release, the Helping Hand award celebrates jumping in to aid friends, family, employees, another business or the community, the Walk the Talk award showcases those making charitable giving an integral part of their business, and the Creative Changemaker highlights using creativity to put an innovative spin on giving back. Additionally, the Hurricane Hero is a special award for this year celebrating heroic rescue efforts made during hurricane Ian in Florida.

To learn more about the winners, visit https://go.boomtownroi.com/boomtown-give-back-awards.