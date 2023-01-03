RE/MAX Terrasol Broker/Owner Leo Betancourt, based in Orange County California, has acquired two new brokerages: RE/MAX Real Estate One in Tustin in August, 2022 and Tiffany Real Estate in Cypress in October 2022, the company announced. With the acquisition of these two offices, Betancourt now has 128 agents in six office locations throughout Orange County, California.

“With the addition of these two locations, agents from all of our offices have the benefit of expanding on an already reputable footprint in Orange County,” said Betancourt. “These acquisitions will help enable our agents to provide more services to more clientele in a more comprehensive manner. And given today’s shifting market, offering brokerage support along with ongoing training and development is a win-win for our agents and clients alike.”

According to the most recent RE/MAX National Housing Report, the Orange County market has experienced a major shift in number of closed transactions (down 38.7% from October 2021) and number of new listings (down 26.1% from October 2021).

RE/MAX Terrasol is a top-performing RE/MAX office in Orange County, closing more than 550 transactions and $450+ million in volume year-to-do, the company said. Betancourt opened the brokerage in 2010 and has grown the operation from 4 agents and 1 location. Current offices include Huntington Beach (headquarters), Dana Point, Orange, Tustin, Cypress and Apple Valley.

RE/MAX Tiffany Real Estate was originally owned by Gary Riphagen and Gerry Bullerdick for 30 years, while RE/MAX Real Estate One was previously owned by Mike Knight and Mark Donaldson for the same amount of time. The former owners of both brokerages will remain on board with RE/MAX Terrasol as agents.

