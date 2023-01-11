Tony Rios, a longstanding local real estate expert in Menifee, California, has moved his successful real estate office to the RE/MAX brand, the company has announced. Now operating as RE/MAX Diamond Prestige, the office formerly known as Diamond Real Estate Group, Inc. will continue to serve buyers and sellers in Southwest Riverside County with an enhanced suite of tools and marketing services.

“Since 1974, I have dedicated myself to passionately building a business based on professional and quality service to my clients and sales associates,” said Rios. “Over time, I have come to realize that RE/MAX shares the same values as I do and built a network of top producing real estate agents in the country based on these principles of professionalism and service. I am excited to represent this brand and proud to extend these standards to my agents and clients.”

Rios has been a licensed real estate broker since 1980. Over the course of his career, he has owned three real estate companies, one being a Better Homes & Gardens franchise in the San Gabriel Valley. Most recently, Rios owned and operated Diamond Real Estate Group Inc, Menifee, California, which he opened in 2010. Rios currently has 27 agents, and they will all be making the transition with him to RE/MAX Diamond Prestige.

As a real estate owner, Rios says he’s always viewed his relationships with agents as a partnership. “I help them find success in their real estate business by offering training, coaching and mentorship, which in turn builds the overall success of the entire brokerage.”

