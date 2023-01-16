This market is tough; no two ways about it. So, ensure you are working your easy “wins.” Make sure you take the time to optimize your profiles on all agent-based and social media platforms to showcase your talents and skill sets. Don’t lose out on potential leads just because they didn’t know you were a real estate agent.

Make it personal

Now is the time to move away from generic newsletters and social media posts. Own YOUR brand. When you create your weekly or monthly e-newsletter, inject your personality into it. Use your voice for social media posts, not a generic, bland tone. Some easy ways to inject your personality into your marketing include telling a story, using humor (in good taste), leveraging nostalgia, engaging with your audience, and simply being human.

Be consistent on social media

Simply having a profile on various social media platforms isn’t enough. It’s wise to be active on at least one social network to grow your business. When you focus on leveraging social media, you can run ads, share useful content that will build your audience and drive leads, and reach potential buyers and sellers. Finally, don’t be afraid of video. Remember, you don’t have to be perfect on video. Done is better than perfect.

Go old school

While we live in a digital world, it is essential to remember the tried and true methods of lead generation. Remember, picking up the phone and calling people is still permitted. You can do targeted mailings via Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM). Don’t forget to attend networking events in your area to build your audience base. Reach out to previous customers and see how they are doing, and don’t forget to update your CRM with that information.

Ask for the business

It may seem odd to ask for something from someone you want to serve. Like, “Thanks for being my client, but I want something from you!” Yet, backed up by rock-star service, a little honesty will go a long way to generate future business without detriment to your relationship with your client. Click here for your full guide to growing your real estate business in a tough market.

Watch your expenses

For most agents, their most significant expense is not their marketing. Instead, it is their broker splits. So how do you decrease this cost? The solution is deceptively simple – move from a brokerage charging a large percentage split to a flat fee, 100% commission plan like Fathom Realty, where agents have control of their expenses and their commission dollars. Also, at Fathom, you can Cap for Life!

To learn more, visit fathomcareers.com.