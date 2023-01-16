Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Equinox, a brokerage based in Eugene, Oregon. The brokerage’s service area spans approximately 2,500 square miles across Lane, Linn and Benton Counties.

The firm is owned and operated by Bess and Ron Blacquiere, who started their real estate careers in 1995. In 2003, they launched their company in Eugene and opened a second office in Corvallis in 2020. They also currently serve on the boards of

the Eugene Association of REALTORS®. As part of the BHGRE, the Blacquieres intend to pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand their firm’s footprint in the Eugene/Springfield market as well as Corvallis, the company said.

“We formed our brokerage with a focus on helping agents develop their real estate profession while enjoying a work/life balance,” said Ron Blacquiere. “As we approach our 20th anniversary, we intend to continue on that path backed by the support of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand. Our affiliation with an industry-leading lifestyle brand will give our affiliated agents a competitive advantage and help us elevate our value proposition in the markets we serve. After two decades as a proud independent firm, we look forward to being part of something bigger that will help us Be Better.”

The Blacquieres are known for their commitment to coaching and mentoring agents, the company said. They intend to continue this by tapping into the BHGRE brand’s business-building resources, such as Be Better University®. They will use this professional development and learning platform to support increased productivity, client acquisition and retention.

“We want to help our affiliated agents reach their full potential so they can thrive – not just survive,” said Bess Blacquiere. “The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand gives us the ability to offer programs and tools to help our affiliated agents provide a more personalized and seamless client experience. We are thrilled to tap into the power of the brand to grow our market share and open new doors for our affiliated agents.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Equinox will use the marketing power of Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®, the brand’s unique luxury program. The company’s luxury clients will include those in desirable neighborhoods to the south and east of Eugene and waterfront properties in the nearby Oregon wine country.

“Ron and Bess are dynamic business and community leaders who strongly focus on supporting their affiliated agents’ continued growth,” said Sherry Chris, president & CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “They understand the importance of having best-in-class marketing, technology and professional development resources to set the company and its affiliated agents up for success well into the future. We are excited to affiliate with the Blacquieres as they expand their firm’s reach in the picturesque Willamette Valley.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.