Forbes Global Properties has named El Moriarty as its chief operating officer. Moriarty has been with Forbes Global Properties since its beginning in 2020 and previously served as the company’s vice president of member services. She will start in her new role effective immediately.

Prior to Forbes Global Properties, Moriarty served as a vice president at Christie’s International Real Estate, where she worked for more than six years in various senior marketing and client services roles. Before Christie’s, she was marketing director at LA-based real estate firm Hackman Capital Partners, the company noted.

“Through her dedicated work, El has earned the trust and respect of the Forbes Global Properties membership network and has clearly demonstrated her capabilities to take on this new COO position,” said Michael Jalbert, chief executive officer of Forbes Global Properties. “As our network continues to evolve and grow, El’s operations and marketing expertise will be a key driver in building our future success. This new leadership role will help us better serve our existing members, recruit and retain new top brokerages and agents, and expand opportunities within the Forbes community to showcase the world’s finest homes and the expertise of our luxury real estate network.”

While leading Forbes’ Member Services team, Moriarity managed the onboarding and engagement of the network’s member brokerages. At the same time, she led initiatives including marketing roundtables, agent mastermind groups, and programs allowing members to advertise through Forbes.

The company said as chief operating officer, Moriarty will oversee the implementation of the firm’s forward-focused global growth strategies. The company believes her experience in marketing operations combined with her creative and analytical skills will help member brokerages leverage the Forbes brand and win new business.

“El is an innovative and highly respected leader who will greatly contribute to the continuous growth of our network,” said Bonnie Stone Sellers, co-founder and chair of Forbes Global Properties. “I have known El for more than a decade and am continually impressed by her consummate professionalism, deep industry knowledge and creative approach to problem solving. We are fortunate to have her serve in this new role, and I look forward to working with her to support the continued success of Forbes Global Properties.”

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.