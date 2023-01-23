ERA Key Realty Services Worcester’s branch has recently made the news with its community involvement, donating $5000 to local charities.

REALTORS® in the office raised the money for five area charities through the ERA Key Realty Services Charitable Trust Foundation.

The donations numbered $1,000 each for Veterans, Inc. of Worcester, the Salvation Army, the Worcester Animal Rescue League, Abby’s House in Worcester and the Worcester County Food Bank. Participating ERA agents included Neil Macnamara, Allen Greenman, Dorry Stone, Timothy McCann and Sheila Brady.

ERA Key Realty has a history of contributing to local charities. This past December, the firm’s Whitinsville, Massachusetts was reported as donating $7,866 to nine local charities.

“It is important for us to serve our community, as well our clients,” said Allen Greenman, manager of the Worcester office. “Our office is dedicated to giving back and helping those in need.”

ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge has 14 offices throughout central and eastern Massachusetts and is among the 10 largest residential real estate agencies in Massachusetts based on the number of homes sold, the company notes. It is also among the top 10 agencies in the ERA Franchise System, which has more than 2,400 agencies worldwide.

For more information about ERA Key, visit www.erakey.com.