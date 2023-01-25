Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced the company has been recognized as one of the top franchises across the United States and Canada for the 19th straight year in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®.

Entrepreneur assesses several factors for its evaluation of franchises, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores earn a spot on the Franchise 500®.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the top franchises by Entrepreneur for the 19th straight year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our continued placement on this prestigious list is a testament to our brand’s strength and stability, and the hard work and dedication from our support staff and franchisees throughout the country.”

The complete Franchise 500® list can be found online at www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.