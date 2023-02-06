The beginning of 2022 couldn’t have been more different than the ending.

While the year started with a continued lift from 2021’s booming market, circumstances quickly changed as interest rates and inflation climbed, and homebuyers and sellers slowed their frenetic, pandemic-induced pace.

For real estate professionals, resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2022’s precipitous shift in market conditions. What’s more, despite the many challenges and obstacles suddenly thrown in their path, many found ways to not just survive but thrive. We honor those stand-out individuals among RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers.

In our sixth annual Real Estate Newsmakers showcase in Real Estate magazine, we spotlight some of the industry’s most dynamic individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to their companies, colleagues and clients, and to the larger cause of expanding and protecting homeownership. Nominated by you, our readers, the more than 300 individuals on these pages represent real estate champions of all kinds—brokers, agents, executives, technologists, educators, etc. We highlight their achievements in this special annual section and share their full stories online in our complete Real Estate Newsmakers Directory at rismedia.com/2023-newsmakers.

We start off, however, by showcasing our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame inductees. These eight individuals have gone above and beyond in service to the industry, their organizations, their agents and real estate consumers at large, and we are honored to pay tribute to them here and then in person during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on September 6 during our annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C.

Our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers are a shining example of not letting market conditions dictate the future, but taking control of your own story instead. Congratulations to our 2023 Hall of Fame inductees and to all of our Newsmaker honorees. We are grateful for your leadership and inspired by the examples you set.

To view our digital magazine showcase of the 2023 Newsmakers, click here. To view our online coverage, click here. To view this year’s online directory, click here. Stay tuned for more in-depth coverage of our 2023 Newsmakers throughout the year.