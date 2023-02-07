Bright MLS, CRMLS, and BeachesMLS have announced a data share among the three organizations, allowing subscribers to gain access to current and historical listing data covering all three MLS footprints.

The data share is an important step forward in Bright MLS’ and CRMLS’ previously announced plan (February 2022) to collaborate on technology solutions for the MLS industry. The data share among Bright MLS, CRMLS and BeachesMLS is the latest in several innovative joint ventures that Bright and CRMLS are leading, including REdistribute, which provides brokers transparency on the distribution and consumption of their data while ensuring fair-market compensation for its usage, and Nestfully, a new leading consumer portal developed and run by the residential real estate industry, the source of principled and pristine data for home buyers and sellers across the country.

With migratory patterns that have continued to evolve post-pandemic, this data share enables subscribers and users in all three MLSs to access detailed listing information in the Bright, CRMLS and BeachesMLS footprints, whose combined areas serve over 50 million consumers.

“Home buyers and sellers’ needs have changed in a dramatic way over the past several years,” said Brian Donnellan, BrightMLS president and CEO. “Geographic boundaries are changing for homebuyers and sellers as they go about making decisions about homes that fit their changing needs.”

“The Sunshine State is seeing emerging migration patterns from California and the Mid-Atlantic. We know through data that over half a million people moved to Florida in 2022–that’s 28% higher than the previous 5-6 years. We are excited to provide our practitioners a direct linkage to these meaningful marketplaces and work between these key markets seamlessly,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® and BeachesMLS.

“These data shares are one of the bricks in what we are building for this industry,” said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. “Combined with Nestfully and REdistribute, we are innovating fast, and at scale, to help brokers and our subscribers best service consumers in this dynamic real estate environment.”

Bright MLS, CRMLS and BeachesMLS have begun to work together to implement necessary changes to all three platforms on the data and operations side. The companies expect to launch the data share later in 2023, they said.

