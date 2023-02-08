After a brief dip reported a week ago, mortgage applications increased this week 7.4% from a 9.0% decrease one week earlier, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending February 3, 2023.



This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 7.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 8% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 18% from the previous week and was 75% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 3% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 4% compared with the previous week and was 37% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 33.9% of total applications from 31.2% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 6.6% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 11.9% from 12.0% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 13.4% from 11.9% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.6% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased to 6.18% from 6.19%, with points decreasing to 0.64 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) decreased to 5.96% from 5.99%, with points increasing to 0.55 from 0.48 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.14% from 6.18%, with points decreasing to 0.88 from 0.99 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 5.64% from 5.50%, with points decreasing to 0.63 from 0.73 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.