Kim Martin

District Director, Greater East Texas

Fathom Realty

Longview, Texas | https://www.fathomrealty.com

Region served: Dallas, Northeast Rockwall, East Texas

Years in real estate: 27

Number of districts: 2

Number of agents: 213

Favorite part of your job: Helping others accomplish their goals while showing them their value.

Motto/work philosophy that you live by: I don’t allow obstacles to get in the way. Obstacles create opportunities that others aren’t usually willing to take on, so if you create a successful mindset and take action every day, that will clear out the obstacles and make success happen.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

Hands down, it’s the REALTORS® I work with at Fathom who enjoy working together to help clients reach their goals. Whether they need help with a client or a contract, personal motivation or someone to chat with, they know they can come to me or any of the other agents in our district. They’re truly the best REALTORS® in the business.

What is one of the challenges your market faces, and what are you doing to overcome it?

The whole country is experiencing a lack of properties for sale due to inflation and many other things, and there’s really nothing I can do to overcome that. Beyond that, geographically, my two districts are quite large, so to help my agents overcome any challenges they may be facing, we have three to four in-person meetings a month along with a monthly Zoom meeting. My goal is to ensure that no one feels like they’re on an island alone.

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now?

My business is recruiting for Fathom and taking care of my agents. This past year I onboarded 80-plus agents in a seven-month period, and one of the things that helped me recruit that amount of agents in a short time was the fact that people saw that I really do care. Not only is it the culture that we bring to agents that’s drawing them to Fathom, but it’s also the money they’re saving that they can use to market themselves more or build a team. As we recruit, if we can show the value that we bring as district directors as well as what Fathom brings to the table—and what our other agents are bringing to them—that’s a tremendous help.

How do you see your market evolving throughout the next year?

For 2023, my goal is to expand my district to 300 agents at a minimum by continuing to bring value and substance through education, fellowship, time, team events and other activities. When you’re satisfying agents by bringing value and substance, they will want to bring that to others—and that will help our districts grow.

What attracted you to Fathom?

While Fathom started to recruit me at the beginning of 2020, after nearly three months, I decided not to join them. I sat back and watched others who were with Fathom grow, and I noticed that everything Fathom had told them was true. At the end of 2020, I did the math and realized that had I come to Fathom earlier, I would have saved myself close to $35,000 that year. That was a huge game-changer for me. Once I saw that Fathom did what they said and realized just how much money I lost by not joining the brand, there was no excuse for me not to come on board. In fact, if you join Fathom now, you may qualify for our Free4Life Agent Referral Program and never pay a fee again.

