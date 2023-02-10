Reading is an essential skill that will be valuable to your kids throughout their lives. Unfortunately, many children think that reading is boring and would rather watch TV or play video games. Here are some strategies to get your kids excited about picking up a book.

Encourage Your Kids to Read About Things That Interest Them

Children often avoid reading because adults make it feel like a chore. Let your kids choose books about things that they want to read about.

If a child is fascinated by a particular character, sharks, history, insects, or anything else, find books about that topic. If a child reads the first book in a series and gets hooked, find other books in the series.

It’s common for kids’ interests to change out of the blue. Encourage your children to follow their new passions, whatever they might be.

Bring Books to Life

Reading about something in a book is interesting, but making a character or a subject more “real” can get kids excited and make them eager to keep learning. Make costumes and props with clothes and other items that you have lying around the house, then act out a scene from a favorite book. Take your kids to a museum, a planetarium, or another place where they can learn more about a topic of interest.

Read Together

Kids who read books with their parents from a young age often stay hooked on reading for the rest of their lives. It’s never too early to start. Reading to infants and toddlers can introduce them to words and concepts that will help prepare them for school.

Set aside some time for reading on a regular basis. Every day is ideal, but if that’s not possible, aim for several days per week.

With a young child, read, point to pictures, and talk about what’s happening in the story. Asking questions is a great way to make sure your child understands and to build communication skills.

As a child gets older, take turns reading. When you read a line, point to words to help your child recognize them. Help your child sound out words and figure out unfamiliar words based on context.

Encourage older kids to read to younger siblings. That can help older children develop their skills and serve as role models for younger ones.

Let Your Kids See You Reading

Children learn a lot and develop many of their own habits by watching what their parents do. If your kids see you sitting down to read on a regular basis, they’ll be more inclined to pick up a book themselves, without you saying a word.

Reading Doesn’t Have to Be Limited to Books

Anything that your kids read can boost their literacy skills and foster a sense of curiosity. When you’re outside the house, encourage your children to read anything around you that contains words, such as posters, signs on businesses, menus, and nutrition labels.