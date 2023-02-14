Buying a home is a substantial financial commitment, so before you sign on the dotted line, you want to ensure the home is as you expect.

You should have a home inspection to professionally look at the condition of the home you want to buy. Having a checklist for home inspections can be highly beneficial to ensure you’ve covered all the bases.

The best home inspectors look at numerous items inside and out.

The Importance of a home inspection

Even if you do not require a mortgage to buy the property, you should still hire a home inspector. While you might have looked around the home and asked the right questions, you could still miss many problems.

The home inspector will use a house inspection checklist to review the property’s condition. Their home inspection checklist will ensure that they review all the significant elements of the home so that the buyer doesn’t get any nasty surprises later on.

The cost of a home inspection is minor in the grand scheme of purchase.

What a home inspector checks during the inspection

Though the home inspector will have their checklist, if you have any concerns, you can tell them to pay attention to certain things.

The home inspector will pay particular attention to the following parts of the home:

The Roof and Attic

It is expensive to replace the roof, and they are often neglected by homeowners. There could be damage to the shingles that are allowing water in.

The inspector will look for signs of dampness and mold in the attic, showing that the roof needs to be repaired or replaced.

Plumbing and electrical systems

The inspector will check for plumbing problems and any indication of leaks. Renewing pipework can be expensive, and it’s not something you want to have to deal with not long after you have moved in.

If the home includes water-saving systems, this will be checked to ensure they are working as expected.

The inspector will look at the electrical system for issues as well as check appliances that will be included in the sale. The inspector will often look at the energy efficiency of home appliances, and the more energy efficiency they have, the higher they will rate.

Solar Panels

If the home has solar paneling, the inspector will check that these and any other systems, like wind power generators, are working as expected. Are the systems working safely and efficiently?

HVAC systems

The inspector checks the functionality of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems inside the home.

The inspector also wants proof that the homeowner has regularly maintained these systems. HVAC systems might only last for 15 years on average before they need to be replaced, so the inspector will check the age of the systems.

Windows and doors

The inspector will look at the windows and doors to check that they are in a good state of repair. Part of the windows and doors assessment will include the security they provide.

A broken door lock or a damaged window frame will give a burglar relatively easy access inside the home.

If the home includes security systems, like alarms and sensors, the inspector should check that these function.

Pest and mold damage

If the home has problems with pests or mold, it will affect its structure and the residents’ health. Mold can potentially cause allergic reactions or even severe cardiovascular issues.

If there is mold in the home, it could indicate more severe problems. Leaking pipes, a damaged roof, or incorrect grading might cause it. Whatever the reason for the mold, it needs to be dealt with before you purchase the home.

Septic tank systems

The home inspection won’t check the septic system for the home. You may need a specialty inspection.

The standard home inspection should ensure that the system works, though it won’t give you the complete picture of the septic system’s health.

The basement

If the home has a basement, it will be somewhere many problems are more easily noticed. It should be easy for the inspector to check pipework and electrical cabling in the basement unless it is finished.

The inspector also wants to see that the basement is free from dampness and has sufficient insulation. Most importantly, they will check for structural issues with the foundation and framing.

The bottom line

Having a home inspection is essential when you are buying a new property. The home inspection checklist should ensure that you don’t receive any unpleasant surprises after you have moved in.

When you receive the home inspection report, you might find it beneficial to discuss it with your real estate agent.

You might find something in the report concerning, though it might turn out this isn’t as large a problem as it initially seems. Following sensible home inspection advice is always prudent. Best of luck!

