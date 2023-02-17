Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kenney & Company, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The brokerage has four offices along Colorado’s Front Range in the state’s two largest cities, Denver and Colorado Springs. Over the past 38 years, the firm has served clients in most of Colorado’s 472 cities, with a primary service area including Monument, Palmer Lake, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs, Castle Rock, Denver, Pueblo, Summit County and Colorado Springs, the company stated.

The company was first established in 1985 by Steve and Mary Ellen Kenney. In 2011, their son, Michael Kenney took over ownership. Mike is a third-generation real estate professional with over 20 years of experience himself. After watching his grandfather, mother, father, aunts and uncles all work in the industry from New York to California, Mike’s guiding philosophy is that his company is a family, not just a business, he said.

“A number of factors came together to push us towards joining the Better Home and Gardens® Real Estate brand, but ultimately, it was the people behind the brand and the values that told us we were making the right decision,” said Mike Kenney, owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kenney and Company. “We’ve had the privilege of serving almost the entire state throughout our brokerage history and pride ourselves in providing a close-knit family feel to client and affiliated agents. The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand understands that sentiment and this affiliation will give us the tools to help continue upholding our company philosophy, while also allowing us to pursue and achieve new goals.”

The company says it has set itself apart with the philosophy of “Grow, Steward, and Win.” This philosophy involves cultivating agents’ talents and strengths to be knowledgeable professionals in all aspects of the real estate experience so they can achieve their goals no matter the market. They focus on being a full-service firm that serves the entire spectrum of clientele including first-time homebuyers, luxury vacation homes, land development, ranches and more.

“For three generations, the Kenney family have established themselves as committed servants of their community, which is reflected by their continued success in the area,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “As new members of the Better Home and Gardens® Real Estate network, we’re thrilled to provide Michael and his affiliated associates with access to state-of-the-art technology and tools that can help assist them in broadening their range even further. We believe in Michael and his team’s ability to continue growing their network throughout the state while maintaining the high standards of service excellence for which they are renowned.”

Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas are some of the most sought-after locations to live in the U.S. for outdoor enthusiasts, the company notes. The region is home to over 229 scenic trails for hikers or mountain bikers, and over 30 operating ski resorts. The area is also welcoming for hunters, fishermen, white-water rafting, and beautiful campgrounds. In addition to promoting a healthy outdoor lifestyle, the region also has excellent educational opportunities such as the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Colorado College and Colorado Technical University.

The area boasts a diverse economy, with a number of high-volume employers in the area. These employers include local healthcare facilities, including the Children’s Hospital of Colorado aerospace manufacturers, cybersecurity and the several professional sports teams. Colorado Springs also has a strong military presence with the U.S. Air Force Academy, Peterson Space Force Base, Fort Carson and Schriever Space Force Base, the release noted.

